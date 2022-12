Updated on: December 28, 2022 20:08 IST

Muqabla: RSS dividing India into 'Tukde Tukde': Mani Shankar Aiyar's controversial remark

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Wednesday gave a controversial remark on RSS and said that the people of ‘Sangh Parivar’ are dividing India into ‘tukde tukde’.