Updated on: January 26, 2022 20:34 IST

Muqabla | RLD candidate from UP's Chhata seat threatens opponent Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan ahead of polls

A video of Thakur Tejpal Singh, the RLD's candidate from Mathura's Chhata seat, is becoming increasingly viral. In this video, he is threatening opponent candidate and minister in UP government Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh. Tejpal said that if the minister think about pointing fingers at his workers, then he knows how to cut his hands.