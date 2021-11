Updated on: November 20, 2021 18:49 IST

Muqabla: Rakesh Tikait Exclusive on the next move of farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about repealing the farm laws on Friday. But now the biggest question is, will the farmers now go back to their homes? Rakesh Tikait had a special conversation with India TV on the same. Watch this episode of Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.