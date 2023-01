Updated on: January 04, 2023 22:58 IST

Muqabla: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters UP; Akhilesh, Mayawati to stay away from Congress' padayatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered UP after resuming in Delhi Tuesday. The yatra will reach Baghpat from Ghaziabad in the evening. The padayatra resumed after a 9 days long break from Delhi and covered about 10 kms in the New Delhi and then arrived in Loni, Ghaziabad.