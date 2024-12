Updated on: December 20, 2024 19:44 IST

Muqabla: Rahul Gandhi messed with Amit Shah?

The government is scared, in desperation filed a false FIR against Rahul - Priyanka Gandhi Legal action should be taken against Rahul Gandhi- Kiren Rijiju BJP created ruckus as part of a conspiracy – Jairam Ramesh I have never seen such an insult to democracy - Shivraj Chauhan