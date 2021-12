Published on: December 23, 2021 18:47 IST

Muqabla | Priyanka Gandhi wants SC-led probe into Ayodhya land deals

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over an alleged land scam in Ayodhya. Addressing the media, she said that the probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Ayodhya land scam was an eyewash. She said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and intervene as the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is being built following its order.