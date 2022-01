Updated on: January 14, 2022 20:20 IST

Muqabla : Priyanka Gandhi's silence over Alwar rape shows Congress leader's 'selective politics'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has given the slogan 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. She claims to fight for the cause of Dalits and women, however, her silence over the horrific Alwar rape case raises several questions. Is Priyanka Gandhi indulging in 'selective politics'?