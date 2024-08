Updated on: August 25, 2024 18:38 IST

Muqabla: Polygraph will expose the 'brutal'

Polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, will be conducted today. Although Kolkata Police had earlier said that Sanjay Roy had confessed to his crime during interrogation...