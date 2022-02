Updated on: February 20, 2022 22:07 IST

Muqabla : PM Modi recalls Ahmedabad blasts, says Samajwadi Party sympathetic to such terrorists

Days after a court convicted 49 people for the Ahmedabad serial blasts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had vowed to punish the perpetrators even if they took refuge in "paatal", and accused the Samajwadi Party of being sympathetic to such terrorists. Addressing a BJP campaign rally in Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, he said he had wondered why the terrorists had opted for "bicycle", the Samajwadi Party's election symbol, to plant bombs in the initial blasts in Ahmedabad.