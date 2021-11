Updated on: November 30, 2021 19:38 IST

Muqabla | Opposition's request to revoke suspension of 12 opposition MPs got rejected

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Tuesday as the opposition parties had staged a walkout in the morning and the government wanted a discussion on the Dam Safety Bill, 2019. The opposition had staged the walkout to protest the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members on Monday.