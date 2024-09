Updated on: September 23, 2024 21:01 IST

Muqabla: One Yadav, one Thakur: Two criminals, two encounters!

In Yogi govt, one more criminal has been neutralised by police...In the Sultanpur case, UP STF shot one more criminal dead in an encounter.. The accused name was Anuj Pratap Singh.. Anuj Pratap Singh, a resident of Amethi, was one of the 14 accused involved in the robbery case.