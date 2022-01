Updated on: January 02, 2022 18:57 IST

Muqabla | Now Yogi govt. plays jail game with mafia in UP : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion he praised yogi government alleging that previous regimes in UP gave a free run to criminals but Yogi government plays game of sending them to jail.