Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. News
  4. Muqabla: No shelter…no funds…where will the stray dogs go?

News

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Muqabla: No shelter…no funds…where will the stray dogs go?

Muqabla: No shelter…no funds…where will the stray dogs go?

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Supreme Court backs EC, says Aadhaar isn't proof of citizenship in Bihar case | 12 Aug | Speed News

Supreme Court backs EC, says Aadhaar isn't proof of citizenship in Bihar case | 12 Aug | Speed News
Delhi's Stray Dog Dilemma: Can Delhi Fulfil Supreme Court's Order Amid Shelter and Fund Shortages?

Delhi's Stray Dog Dilemma: Can Delhi Fulfil Supreme Court's Order Amid Shelter and Fund Shortages?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Khawaja Asif threaten to attack India?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Khawaja Asif threaten to attack India?
Will the Election Commission Take Rahul Gandhi to Court Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations?

Will the Election Commission Take Rahul Gandhi to Court Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 12 August, 2025 : With yoga mantra the kite of life will fly for 100 years

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 12 August, 2025 : With yoga mantra the kite of life will fly for 100 years
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 12 Aug, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 12 Aug, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today

Aap Ki Adalat

Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Anupam Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full interview with Rajat Sharma

Anupam Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full interview with Rajat Sharma
Rekha Gupta In Aap Ki Adalat: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Rekha Gupta In Aap Ki Adalat: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Kailash Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Kailash Kher in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Kailash Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Kailash Kher in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Asaduddin Owaisi In Aap Ki Adalat: Asaduddin Owaisi's explosive interview in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Asaduddin Owaisi In Aap Ki Adalat: Asaduddin Owaisi's explosive interview in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Aamir Khan In Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan spoke openly about his relations with China, Pakistan and Turkey

Aamir Khan In Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan spoke openly about his relations with China, Pakistan and Turkey
View All

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj Ki Baat : How did India respond to Asim Munir's nuclear threat?

Aaj Ki Baat : How did India respond to Asim Munir's nuclear threat?
Aaj Ki Baat: What challenge did the Election Commission give to Rahul?

Aaj Ki Baat: What challenge did the Election Commission give to Rahul?
Aaj Ki Baat: "Russia-India friendship... a thorn in Donald Trump's eye?"

Aaj Ki Baat: "Russia-India friendship... a thorn in Donald Trump's eye?"
Aaj Ki Baat: Cloud burst or lake broke, why did Dharali get flooded?

Aaj Ki Baat: Cloud burst or lake broke, why did Dharali get flooded?
Aaj Ki Baat : How did clouds cause havoc in Uttarakhand?

Aaj Ki Baat : How did clouds cause havoc in Uttarakhand?
Aaj Ki Baat: Solid evidence of Pahalgam criminals' Pak connection

Aaj Ki Baat: Solid evidence of Pahalgam criminals' Pak connection
Aaj Ki Baat : There is a lot of activity going on in PoK...is any big news coming?

Aaj Ki Baat : There is a lot of activity going on in PoK...is any big news coming?
Aaj Ki Baat: What big announcement did Amit Shah make on PoK?

Aaj Ki Baat: What big announcement did Amit Shah make on PoK?

View All

Astrology

Aaj Ka Rashifal of 11 Aug, 2025: Daily Astrology in Hindi | Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal of 11 Aug, 2025: Daily Astrology in Hindi | Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 10 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 10 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 09 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 09 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 08 Aug, 2025: आचार्य इंदु प्रकाश जी से जानिए आज क्या कह रहे हैं आपके सितारे

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 08 Aug, 2025: आचार्य इंदु प्रकाश जी से जानिए आज क्या कह रहे हैं आपके सितारे
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 07 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Ji how your day will be according to your birth number and name.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 07 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Ji how your day will be according to your birth number and name.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 06 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 06 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 05 Aug, 2025: Watch Today's Horoscope with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 05 Aug, 2025: Watch Today's Horoscope with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 04 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying according to your date of birth and name

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 04 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying according to your date of birth and name
View All

Yoga

Yoga With Swamiramdev 2025: How To Get Rid Of Deficiency In the Body?

Yoga With Swamiramdev 2025: How To Get Rid Of Deficiency In the Body?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev 09 Aug 2025: What should brothers gift on Rakhi... How to make sisters super fit?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev 09 Aug 2025: What should brothers gift on Rakhi... How to make sisters super fit?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Does your mobile phone have more bacteria than a toilet seat?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Does your mobile phone have more bacteria than a toilet seat?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How To Avoid Heart Attack?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How To Avoid Heart Attack?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Increased Screentime Can Be Dangerous

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Increased Screentime Can Be Dangerous

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Ayurvedic Tips To Get Rid Of Osteoporosis

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Ayurvedic Tips To Get Rid Of Osteoporosis

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: These Food Habit Changes, Will Improve Your Health

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: These Food Habit Changes, Will Improve Your Health
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How Serious And Fatal Is Dementia?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How Serious And Fatal Is Dementia?
View All

Kurukshetra

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Did India's reality check leave Munir rattled?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Did India's reality check leave Munir rattled?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Has Rahul Gandhi's vote bank been stolen during Lok Sabha elections?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Has Rahul Gandhi's vote bank been stolen during Lok Sabha elections?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What happened to Rahul's 'atom bomb' narrative?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What happened to Rahul's 'atom bomb' narrative?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What did PM Modi say on Trump's ceasefire internvention?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What did PM Modi say on Trump's ceasefire internvention?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Why did the Prime Minister suddenly meet the President?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Why did the Prime Minister suddenly meet the President?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Are temples being controlled?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Are temples being controlled?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Modi, Yogi, Amit Shah... The Saviour Of Hindu

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Modi, Yogi, Amit Shah... The Saviour Of Hindu
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर संग्राम, कौन जीता कौन हारा ? Operation Sindoor

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर संग्राम, कौन जीता कौन हारा ? Operation Sindoor

View All

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will India attack Pakistan this time ?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will India attack Pakistan this time ?
Haqeeqat Kya Hai: The Gamechanger Plan Of PM Modi | Op Sindoor | Asim Munir | Trump

Haqeeqat Kya Hai: The Gamechanger Plan Of PM Modi | Op Sindoor | Asim Munir | Trump

Haqiqat Kya Hai : The blood pressure of Modi's new enemies is going to increase!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : The blood pressure of Modi's new enemies is going to increase!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Declaration of war against Trump's 'tariff dictatorship'

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Declaration of war against Trump's 'tariff dictatorship'

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why did PM Modi decide to visit China?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why did PM Modi decide to visit China?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Asim Munir's surrender calendar has been printed!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Asim Munir's surrender calendar has been printed!
Haqeeqat Kya Hai: Month Of August! Tough For Asim Munir?

Haqeeqat Kya Hai: Month Of August! Tough For Asim Munir?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will PM Modi attack Pakistan on 5th August ?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will PM Modi attack Pakistan on 5th August ?

View All

Muqabla

Muqabla: What was the reason behind March on 'vote theft'?

Muqabla: What was the reason behind March on 'vote theft'?

Muqabla: Was there a plan to arrest Mohan Bhagwat in Malegaon Blast Case ?

Muqabla: Was there a plan to arrest Mohan Bhagwat in Malegaon Blast Case ?
Muqabla: Those who called 'Hindus terrorists' are now exposed

Muqabla: Those who called 'Hindus terrorists' are now exposed
Muqabla: Discussion on Operation Sindoor...Rahul taking about Pakistan & US

Muqabla: Discussion on Operation Sindoor...Rahul taking about Pakistan & US

Muqabla: The terrorists have been killed...still no trust?

Muqabla: The terrorists have been killed...still no trust?
Muqabla:The war was won with bravery…ceasefire was done for peace?

Muqabla:The war was won with bravery…ceasefire was done for peace?
Muqabla: Tejashwi Yadav does not want to contest elections in Bihar?

Muqabla: Tejashwi Yadav does not want to contest elections in Bihar?
Muqabla: New voter list in Bihar...Tejashwi Rahul will QUIT ?

Muqabla: New voter list in Bihar...Tejashwi Rahul will QUIT ?

Muqabla: Has SIR removed all fake voters in Bihar?

Muqabla: Has SIR removed all fake voters in Bihar?
Muqabla: Did the Vice President resign or was it taken away?

Muqabla: Did the Vice President resign or was it taken away?
View All

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock

Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock

View All

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View All

Lifestyle

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?

Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?

View All

Oh My God

OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?

OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?
OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?

OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?
OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch

OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch
OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024

OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024
OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?

OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?
Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click

Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click

IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia

IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia
OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra

OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra
View All
 
\