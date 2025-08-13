Welcome User!
Sign In / Register
Sign Out
Dark Mode
Videos
Aap Ki Adalat
Aaj Ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
Kurukshetra
Haqiqat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
India
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Bihar
Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Haryana
Chhattisgarh
Gujarat
West Bengal
Jammu & Kashmir
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
North East
Photos
Video
Web Stories
Sports
Entertainment
News
Tech
Lifestyle
Health
Business
Astrology
Entertainment
Bollywood
TV
OTT
Reviews
Regional
Hollywood
Korean
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Photos
India
Sports
Entertainment
World
Fashion & Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Food
Travel
Beauty
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Spirituality
Education
Higher Studies
Career
Results
Jobs
Technology
Gadgets
Reviews
Web Stories
Business
markets
Personal Finance
Income Tax
Web Stories
World
Astrology
Health
Live Cricket Score
LiveTV
Science
Auto
Brand Content
Pincode
Topic
Elections
Trending
Fact-check
Explainers
Crime
Home
Videos
India
World
Sports
Entertainment
Tech
Photos
Lifestyle
Health
Business
Explainer
Advertisement
News
Video
News
Muqabla: No shelter…no funds…where will the stray dogs go?
News
Aap ki Adalat
Aaj ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
kurukshetra
Hakikat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Updated on:
August 12, 2025 23:48 IST
Muqabla: No shelter…no funds…where will the stray dogs go?
Muqabla: No shelter…no funds…where will the stray dogs go?
Advertisement
Related Videos
Delhi Stray Dogs Menace: SC Orders Permanent Relocation of Stray Dogs; Activists Term It Impractical
Munir's Nuclear Threat: Ex-Pentagon Official Slams Trump for Ignoring Pakistan's 'Rogue' Behavior
SUPER 100: Hearing in Supreme Court on petitions related to voter list revision in Bihar
Advertisement
Latest Videos
Supreme Court backs EC, says Aadhaar isn't proof of citizenship in Bihar case | 12 Aug | Speed News
Delhi's Stray Dog Dilemma: Can Delhi Fulfil Supreme Court's Order Amid Shelter and Fund Shortages?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Khawaja Asif threaten to attack India?
Will the Election Commission Take Rahul Gandhi to Court Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 12 August, 2025 : With yoga mantra the kite of life will fly for 100 years
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 12 Aug, 2025 : Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Anupam Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full interview with Rajat Sharma
Rekha Gupta In Aap Ki Adalat: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Kailash Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Kailash Kher in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Asaduddin Owaisi In Aap Ki Adalat: Asaduddin Owaisi's explosive interview in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Aamir Khan In Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan spoke openly about his relations with China, Pakistan and Turkey
View All
Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat : How did India respond to Asim Munir's nuclear threat?
Aaj Ki Baat: What challenge did the Election Commission give to Rahul?
Aaj Ki Baat: "Russia-India friendship... a thorn in Donald Trump's eye?"
Aaj Ki Baat: Cloud burst or lake broke, why did Dharali get flooded?
Aaj Ki Baat : How did clouds cause havoc in Uttarakhand?
Aaj Ki Baat: Solid evidence of Pahalgam criminals' Pak connection
Aaj Ki Baat : There is a lot of activity going on in PoK...is any big news coming?
Aaj Ki Baat: What big announcement did Amit Shah make on PoK?
View All
Astrology
Aaj Ka Rashifal of 11 Aug, 2025: Daily Astrology in Hindi | Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 10 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 09 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 08 Aug, 2025: आचार्य इंदु प्रकाश जी से जानिए आज क्या कह रहे हैं आपके सितारे
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 07 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Ji how your day will be according to your birth number and name.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 06 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 05 Aug, 2025: Watch Today's Horoscope with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 04 Aug, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying according to your date of birth and name
View All
Yoga
Yoga With Swamiramdev 2025: How To Get Rid Of Deficiency In the Body?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev 09 Aug 2025: What should brothers gift on Rakhi... How to make sisters super fit?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Does your mobile phone have more bacteria than a toilet seat?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How To Avoid Heart Attack?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Increased Screentime Can Be Dangerous
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Ayurvedic Tips To Get Rid Of Osteoporosis
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: These Food Habit Changes, Will Improve Your Health
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How Serious And Fatal Is Dementia?
View All
Kurukshetra
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Did India's reality check leave Munir rattled?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Has Rahul Gandhi's vote bank been stolen during Lok Sabha elections?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What happened to Rahul's 'atom bomb' narrative?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What did PM Modi say on Trump's ceasefire internvention?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Why did the Prime Minister suddenly meet the President?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Are temples being controlled?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Modi, Yogi, Amit Shah... The Saviour Of Hindu
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर संग्राम, कौन जीता कौन हारा ? Operation Sindoor
View All
Haqikat Kya Hai
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will India attack Pakistan this time ?
Haqeeqat Kya Hai: The Gamechanger Plan Of PM Modi | Op Sindoor | Asim Munir | Trump
Haqiqat Kya Hai : The blood pressure of Modi's new enemies is going to increase!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Declaration of war against Trump's 'tariff dictatorship'
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why did PM Modi decide to visit China?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Asim Munir's surrender calendar has been printed!
Haqeeqat Kya Hai: Month Of August! Tough For Asim Munir?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will PM Modi attack Pakistan on 5th August ?
View All
Muqabla
Muqabla: What was the reason behind March on 'vote theft'?
Muqabla: Was there a plan to arrest Mohan Bhagwat in Malegaon Blast Case ?
Muqabla: Those who called 'Hindus terrorists' are now exposed
Muqabla: Discussion on Operation Sindoor...Rahul taking about Pakistan & US
Muqabla: The terrorists have been killed...still no trust?
Muqabla:The war was won with bravery…ceasefire was done for peace?
Muqabla: Tejashwi Yadav does not want to contest elections in Bihar?
Muqabla: New voter list in Bihar...Tejashwi Rahul will QUIT ?
Muqabla: Has SIR removed all fake voters in Bihar?
Muqabla: Did the Vice President resign or was it taken away?
View All
Entertainment
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute
Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony
Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita
Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend
Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock
View All
Sports
Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win
Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say
Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj
Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide
India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe
Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie
Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup
View All
Lifestyle
Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?
Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?
View All
Oh My God
OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?
OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?
OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch
OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024
OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?
Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click
IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia
OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra
View All
\