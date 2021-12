Updated on: December 06, 2021 19:00 IST

Muqabla: New world order to be built in Delhi?

December 06 marks a new era in the Russia-India relation. PM Modi is all set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders will be participating in the 21st annual summit. All nations around the world, including China and Pakistan, will bear witness to this meeting. Watch Muqabla with Meenakshi Joshi.