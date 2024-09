Updated on: September 01, 2024 18:55 IST

Muqabla: Molestation of a nurse, molestation of a minor... same story in Bengal?

New uproar over rape-molestation in Bengal... 4 cases of rape-molestation in one day in Bengal - BJP... Molesting with a nurse in Birbhum... Sheikh Abasuddin molested a nurse in the hospital... Police Arrested the accused Abasuddin...