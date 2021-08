Updated on: August 11, 2021 18:14 IST

Muqabla | Modi Govt is ready to take the risks in the interest of the nation

Today, there is a Government in the country which is ready to take the risks in the interest of the nation. We not only implemented GST but today we are witnessing record GST collection. I have and will always be ready to solve the challenges of our Industry and will always be open to their suggestion: PM Modi ends his speech on this note addressing the annual session of CII.