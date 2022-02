Published on: February 05, 2022 19:29 IST

Muqabla | 'Mafiawaadis' in jail now, says Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

Today CM Yogi trains guns at Akhilesh Yadav by saying that Gorakhpur will no longer be identified with the mafias and as of date, the "mafiawaadis" are now in jail. Addressing a conference on voter awareness in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, "Gorakhpur will no longer be identified with the mafias. The mafiawaadis here are now adorning the jail. Women now feel safe and can roam freely even at night."