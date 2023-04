Updated on: April 29, 2023 18:50 IST

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets 10 years in jail in gang war incident

Mukhtar Ansari case: Ghazipur's MP MLA court on Saturday convicted jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in a gangster case and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.