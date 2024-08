Updated on: August 26, 2024 19:24 IST

Muqabla: Look Bangladesh...learn from Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath today gave a message to Hindus to remain united...advised to learn a lesson from the situation in neighboring Bangladesh...Yogi bluntly said that if you divide, you will be cut...Only if you remain united, you will remain noble. ...