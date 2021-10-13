Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
  5. Muqabla | Lakhimpur violence: Congress delegation meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Updated on: October 13, 2021 19:20 IST

Muqabla | Lakhimpur violence: Congress delegation meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 13 over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Muqabla Lakhimpur Violence President Ram Nath Kovind Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

