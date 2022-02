Updated on: February 15, 2022 18:46 IST

Muqabla | Lakhimpur Kheri case: Accused Ashish Mishra walks free after four months

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for Home minister Ajay Mishra on Tuesday is set to walk out of the jail, where he is currently lodged in connection with the death of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. In its revised order, the Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Ashish Mishra in connection with the October 2021 incident.