Updated on: September 22, 2024 22:45 IST

Muqabla: Kejriwal's attack on Modi, A certificate of honesty?

Kejriwal is out of jail, has stepped down from the Chief Minister's position, and now he's presenting his proof of honesty to the public. At Delhi's Jantar Mantar today, AAP leaders gathered on stage, including Atishi, Kejriwal, and Sisodia.