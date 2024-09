Updated on: September 15, 2024 18:41 IST

Muqabla: Kejriwal again in every street...will Delhi show sympathy?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will resign after two days. BJP has said that by saying that he will step down from the post, Kejriwal has accepted the allegations of Delhi liquor scam. BJP has asked sharp questions to Aam Aadmi Party on the delay in resignation.