Updated on: November 06, 2021 18:34 IST

Muqabla: Jinnah's entry in UP politics ahead of polls

Jinnah has once again become a major issue in UP politics ahead of the polls. Akhilesh Yadav seems to be taking no U-turn from his statement on Jinnah, which recently caused a major political controversy. Instead, he advised BJP to read India's history once again. Watch Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.