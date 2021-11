Published on: November 01, 2021 18:30 IST

Muqabla: Is politics over 'Jinnah' ahead of UP polls deliberate?

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday raised eyebrows when he appeared to equate Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This has invited sharp flak from the ruling BJP and CM Yogi. Watch Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.