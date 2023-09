Updated on: September 14, 2023 23:30 IST

Muqabla: Hunt on for terrorists after Army officers, cop killed in Anantnag

Muqabla: Today the whole country is angry...sorrowed...three sons of the country have been martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir...Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish and DSP Humayun Butt made the sacrifice. Yes...the whole country is saluting the three today...thi