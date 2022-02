Updated on: February 09, 2022 19:55 IST

Muqabla | Grave violations of constitution in Karnataka: Asaduddin Owaisi on hijab row

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi continued his opposition over the ongoing hijab controversy, which has now reached the political corridors. During an election rally in Moradabad Owaisi criticised the state government's order banning hijab in schools and pre-university colleges.