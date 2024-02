Updated on: February 13, 2024 23:15 IST

Muqabla: Farmers gather at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border for Delhi Chalo march

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest causing chaotic scenes at the Punjab-Haryana border, fuel supply to Punjab was disrupted. Government sources told news agency ANI that there was a fifty per cent reduction in diesel dispatches and a twenty per cent reduction in gas dispatches to Punjab.