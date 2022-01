Updated on: January 16, 2022 20:00 IST

Muqabla | Exchange of words between Akhilesh and Yogi on social justice VS "Gunda" factor series

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to contest from the Gorakhpur constituency, and said that BJP had already sent him home. Now it was Yogi`s turn for reply. Watch Muqabla to know how he replied to Akhilesh Yadav.