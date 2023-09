Updated on: September 07, 2023 23:01 IST

Muqabla: DMK MP A. Raja compares Sanatana Dharma with HIV

Muqabla: Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in the country today. Today the whole country is painted in the color of devotion, except the politics, when there is such a holy and festive atmosphere in the country, at that time the politics is engaged in defaming the entire Sanatan for the benefit of a