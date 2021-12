Updated on: December 24, 2021 20:01 IST

Muqabla: Did Asaduddin Owaisi give a 'hate speech' at Kanpur rally ?

Addressing a rally in Kanpur of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on December 12, Asaduddin Owaisi had threatened the state's police personnel over alleged atrocities committed by them against the Muslims and warned the police that they won't "enjoy the patronage of UP CM Yogi and PM Modi for a long time".