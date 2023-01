Updated on: January 22, 2023 23:34 IST

Muqabla: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's do Trick of the eyes or really a miracle?

Controversy continues regarding the Baba of Bageshwar Dham. There is a fierce debate about whether the alleged miracles happening in Baba's divine court are true or hypocrisy..Meanwhile the number of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's supporters is increasing.