Updated on: March 19, 2023 20:49 IST

Muqabla: Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's house...Congress's serious allegation against the government!

Delhi Police came today to question Rahul Gandhi regarding an old statement... Delhi Police stayed at Rahul's house for several hours... The police returned after doing their work, but in the meantime, a lot of politics happened. Congress called Emergency The tape was turned on...