Updated on: June 18, 2023 20:20 IST

Muqabla: Controversial dialogues in Adipurush film to be changed in one week, Announced Manoj Muntashir

Manoj Muntashir, the scriptwriter of the film Adipurush, has made a big announcement. He shared the post on social media saying that the film makers have decided to change the dialogues of the film within a week.