Updated on: April 26, 2023 20:02 IST

Muqabla: CM Yogi mixed the mafia in the soil, and Nitish Kumar got rid of Bahubali by sending a letter!

Nitish Kumar is in alliance with Lalu's party, the RJD. In such a situation, changing the amendment of 2016 is being linked to politics; the wife of the DM who was murdered is alleging that this was done for Rajput votes.