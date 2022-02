Updated on: February 16, 2022 18:51 IST

Muqabla | CM Channi's 'UP, Bihar De Bhaiye...' remark triggers furore - Should Priyanka Gandhi apologise?

With Priyanka Gandhi by his side, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stoked a controversy, saying he won't let "UP, Bihar ke bhaiya" enter the state. Priyanka Gandhi was seen laughing and clapping as Channi made the statment.