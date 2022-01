Updated on: January 11, 2022 18:56 IST

Muqabla | BJP's loss, SP's gain? Minister, 3 MLAs quit saffron party ahead of UP Assembly polls

The BJP suffered a big setback in Uttar Pradesh just days ahead of assembly eletion as a top minister and 3 party MLAs quit to join Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.