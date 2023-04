Updated on: April 19, 2023 19:22 IST

Muqabla: After Atique Ahmed, who is the next mafia in UP Police's list? | Watch

Atiq Ahmed's terror has come to an end or his gang is still alive. That's a very big question. Who is the one who comes next? Is UP Police going to carry out a very big operation today? Watch live show from Prayagraj on all these questions.