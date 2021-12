Updated on: December 14, 2021 20:00 IST

Muqabla |Are politicians focussing on Hindu votes ahead of 2022 assembly elections?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power at any cost. He said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Watch Muqabla to know the details. Watch Muqabla with Meenakshi Joshi.