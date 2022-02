Updated on: February 21, 2022 19:59 IST

Muqabla | Amid Hijab controversy, Owaisi drags beard, skull cap into UP election

While the hijab controversy refuses to die down, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has triggered a new row, saying no one can stop him from wearing a (skull) cap or keeping beard. In a video tweeted by Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP is heard saying,"...my daughter will wear hijab."