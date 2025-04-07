Welcome User!
Sign In / Register
Dark Mode
Videos
Aap Ki Adalat
Aaj Ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
Kurukshetra
Haqiqat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
India
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Bihar
Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Haryana
Chhattisgarh
Gujarat
West Bengal
Jammu & Kashmir
Telangana
North East
Photos
Video
Web Stories
Sports
Entertainment
News
Tech
Lifestyle
Health
Business
Astrology
Entertainment
Bollywood
TV
OTT
Reviews
Regional
Hollywood
korean
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Photos
India
Sports
Entertainment
World
Fashion & Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Food
Travel
Beauty
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Education
Higher Studies
Career
Results
Jobs
Technology
Gadgets
Reviews
Web Stories
Business
markets
Personal Finance
Income Tax
Web Stories
World
Astrology
Health
LIVE CRICKET SCORE
LiveTV
Science
Auto
Brand Content
Pincode
Topic
Elections
Trending
Fact-check
Explainers
Crime
Home
Videos
India
World
IPL 2025
Sports
Entertainment
Tech
Lifestyle
Health
Business
explainer
Advertisement
News
Video
News
Muqabla: Akhilesh-Mamata understood the real power of Hindu votes?
News
Aap ki Adalat
Aaj ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
kurukshetra
Hakikat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Updated on:
April 07, 2025 19:09 IST
Muqabla: Akhilesh-Mamata understood the real power of Hindu votes?
Muqabla: Akhilesh-Mamata understood the real power of Hindu votes?
Advertisement
Related Videos
Tariff Tensions Escalate: World's Top Leaders Respond To Trump's Tariff Move
Netanyahu's Residence In Jerusalem Covered By Protestors, Surge In Demand To Bring Hostages Back
Donald Trump Slams Former US President Joe Biden Over Financial Trade Deficits
Advertisement
Latest Videos
NC, BJP Clash In Assembly Over Waqf Act, Claiming J&K A Muslim State | 7th April | Speed News
World Health Day 2025: These 3 Diseases Spreading Like Wildfire! All You Need To Know
West Bengal Teacher's Dismissal: Teachers Seek Help From CM Mamta Banerjee Over Court Verdict
Chirag Paswan's Scathing Attack On Opposition Over Waqf Act says, "Musalmano Ko Votebank..."
India Stock Market Bloodbath: Nifty Dips to 1-Year Low, Sensex Down 5%
Horoscope Today, April 7, 2025: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions From Guru Ji Dr Raj | Astrology
Aap Ki Adalat
Mamta Kulkarni In Aap Ki Adalat: Mamta Kulkarni under the questions of Rajat Sharma
Gaur Gopal Das In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch the interesting interview of ISKCON monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das in 'Aap Ki Adalat'.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha And Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra in Aap Ki Adalat
Dinesh Lal Yadav In Aap Ki Adalat: Bhojpuri star Nirahua in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Sunny Deol In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full episode with Rajat Sharma
Giriraj Singh In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full episode with Rajat Sharma
Acharya Pramod Krishnam In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Mahmood Madani in Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma's questions and Jamiat Chief Maulana Mahmood Madani's answers in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
View all
Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj KI Baat: Piyush Goyal's statement on start-ups... Why is there so much ruckus?
Aaj Ki Baat: What threat did the maulanas give to the government on the Waqf Amendment Bill?
Aaj Ki Baat: What will be the role of non-Muslims in new Waqf law?
Aaj Ki Baat: Showdown in Lok Sabha tomorrow over Waqf Bill!
Aaj Ki Baat: How was Eid celebrated across the country today?
Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma: Why did earthquakes hit Thailand-Myanmar?
Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma : Why is Amit Shah angry at Mamata?
Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma: Why was a meeting held on Waqf in Patna?
View all
Astrology
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 07 April 2025: Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 06 April 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
Horoscope Today, April 5, 2025: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions From Guru Ji Dr Raj | Astrology
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 05 April 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
Horoscope Today, April 4, 2025: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions From Guru Ji Dr Raj | Astrology
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 04 April 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
Horoscope Today, April 3, 2025: Know Your Zodiac-Based Predictions From Guru Ji Dr Raj | Astrology
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 03 April 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash what your stars are saying today
View all
Yoga
Yoga 07 April 2025 : Heatwave warning in April itself... Will the heat break all records this time?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 6 April 2025: Celebrate Yogic Ram Navami with Swami Ramdev
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 5 April 2025: How is obesity becoming an epidemic for the country?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 4 April 2025: Without stopping, without getting tired…5 years of continuous yoga
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 3 April 2025: Why is bad oral health leading to fatal diseases?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 04 April 2025: Treat Arthritis and Joint Pain with Swami Ramdev's effective yoga asanas
Yoga 01 April 2025 : Is every third Indian's liver getting sick due to junk food?
Yoga 31 March 2025 : Yoga Sanjivani in Navratri..will give new life to the heart
View all
Kurukshetra
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: CM Yogi to reapeat again in 2027..Announced Amit Shah ?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will Muslims agree on the Wakf Amendment Bill?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : क्या वक्फ पर मोदी ने नंबर जुटा लिए ?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister again?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How remarkable have Yogi Adityanath's 8 years been?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Do Muslims vote for Modi and support him?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Can the police investigate a judge?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Balochistan become an independent country?
View all
Haqikat Kya Hai
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Muslims with Modi… black band protest?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Sharia's declaration of war to remove Modi
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi come closer to Muslims… why opposition scared?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Who is changing the constitution for Muslim reservation?
Haqiqat Kya Hai : 'Hindus will not be able to harm us' ,Inflammatory messages inciting riots circulated online
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Is holding someone's feet only left for Nitish Kumar?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi fulfilled his promise... 50 per cent votes are secured
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Is Narendra Modi going to turn the game?
View all
Muqabla
Muqabla:Did the Muslim vote get scattered... Nitish Kumar gets a jolt on Waqf Bill?
Muqabla: Who is spreading confusion about Waqf?
Muqabla: Muslim Board paper...leaked in Bihar!
Muqabla: Budget of one lakh crore...new crisis for 'AAP-DA'?
Muqabla: Mastermind Faheem Khan arrested for spreading rumours ?
Muqabla : Nationwide alert over Holi and Friday prayers
Muqabla: ‘Face-Off’ in UP over Holi and Friday prayers
Muqabla: Did Nitish Kumar have pressure of 'Waqf' amid Bihar Election?
Muqabla: Avoid going out on Holi or take it in good spirit!
View all
Entertainment
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute
Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony
Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita
Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend
Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock
Entertainment Wrap: Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
Entertainment Wrap: Janhvi Comes Out in Support of Nayanthara, Calls Her 'Strong Woman'
View all
Sports
Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win
Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say
Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj
Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide
India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe
Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie
Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup
View all
Lifestyle
Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?
Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?
View all
Oh My God
OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?
OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?
OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch
OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024
OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?
Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click
IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia
OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra
View all
\