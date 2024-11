Updated on: November 28, 2024 18:58 IST

Muqabla: After Sambhal, Ajmer...survey one after the other?

After Sambhal, Ajmer...surveys one after the other? Was there an ancient Shiva temple in Ajmer Sharif also? Sambhal is still going on..Ajmer is next? Application approved on Ajmer..Sambal's only custom?