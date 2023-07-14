Friday, July 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Muqabla: AAP, BJP's blame game as Delhiites grapple with flooded homes

News Videos

Updated on: July 14, 2023 0:02 IST

Muqabla: AAP, BJP's blame game as Delhiites grapple with flooded homes

Yamuna water has reached the most dangerous level in the history of Delhi. After 1 pm, the water of Yamuna has increased again at 5 pm. The water rose about 3.5 meters above the danger mark.
Delhi Flood Alert Live Updates High Alert In Delhi Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark Yamuna River Breaches Dangerous Levels Mark Red Alert In Delhi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News