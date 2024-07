Updated on: July 13, 2024 17:02 IST

Rajdharm : Mumbai wakes up to heavy rain as orange alert issued for today, flight operations affected

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains in several parts of the city on Friday (July 12) as an orange alert, predicting heavy rains, has been issued for the day. The massive downpour this morning led to waterlogging in several parts of the city with Andheri Subway being flooded.