Updated on: December 26, 2022 11:41 IST

Mumbai Police found Tunisha Sharma's death reason, wires related to Breakup and Jihad

The death of TV industry's famous actress Tunisha Sharma has given a big shock to everyone. Now in this case Mumbai ACP has reacted to the claim being made regarding the pregnancy of the actress and has accepted that the here was a breakup with Sheejan Khan.