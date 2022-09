Updated on: September 05, 2022 12:59 IST

Mumbai News Live Updates: Amit Shah to visit Lalbaugcha Raja | Ganpati Celebration

Mumbai News Live Updates: Amit Shah to visit Lalbaugcha Raja | India TV LIVEUnion Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lalbaug cha Raja, the prominent Ganesh mandal in Mumbai, on Monday during his two-day visit to the city. He will also visit the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Sunday. He said Shah landed in Mumbai on Sunday night. Another senior BJP leader said that by visiting Fadnavis, Shah wants to send a message that the deputy chief minister’s leadership in Maharashtra is uncompromised.#ganeshchaturthi #ganpaticelebration #amitshah #visit #lalbaughcharaja #indiatv