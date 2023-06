Updated on: June 07, 2023 8:43 IST

Mumbai college girl found dead at hostel room, police probe rape, suspect dies by suicide

A girl was murdered in a girls hostel in Mumbai and then the accused also committed suicide... The accused is said to be the security guard of the hostel... Her dead body was found near Charni railway station near Churchgate.. .She had committed suicide... The case is of Savitri Phule Girls Hostel,