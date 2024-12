Updated on: December 19, 2024 14:27 IST

Mumbai Boat Accident: CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, orders investigation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis briefed the media about the boat mishap near the Gateway of India on December 18. He announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased and stated that an investigation would be conducted by the police and the Indian Navy. Watch to know more!