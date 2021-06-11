Friday, June 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Mukul Roy, son Subhranshu join TMC in presence of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

News Videos

Mukul Roy, son Subhranshu join TMC in presence of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy along with his son Subhranshu joined back Trinamool Congress on Friday in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Mukul Roy Mukul Roy Joins Tmc Mukul Roy Tmc Mukul Roy News Mamata Banerjee Jp Nadda

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X