Mucormycosis: Adverse reaction by Amphotericin B injections in patients in MP hospital

Adverse mild reaction like severe vomiting was observed in 27 patients of Mucormycosis after they were administered Amphotericin B injections at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar on June 5.
